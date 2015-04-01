Why Choose Team Marine Services
Established Company
Team Marine Services Inc. was founded on April 15, 2009 in the state of Florida. Steady growth has always been our goal.
Highly Experienced
With over 43 years of combined experience you are guaranteed that your boat is being repaired by a knowledgeable boat mechanic.
Owner Operated
Partners Leno Dial and Javier Sandoval founded the company together and are highly involved in the day to day operations.
Customer Satisfaction
Our main advertising tool has always been "word of mouth" because we deliver excellent customer care.
Authorized Honda Dealer
As an Authorized Honda Dealer, we carry a variety of Honda outboard motors, parts, and accessories.
Convenient Location
Even though we are located in Winter Park, we are right next to the Chain of Lakes in Maitland.
We have moved to a Brand New Location.
We are excited to be in a bigger facility, and ready to serve you!
We have expanded our ability to offer our clients a superior experience. Our new building and location is more equipped to meet the needs of our ever growing community of boat owners & weekend warriors.
New Location features:
We recommend Honda Outboard Motors. For a full breakdown of features, and a hands on experience, come in to the shop to see the: BF2.3, BF50, BF90, and the BF150
- Bigger facility
- Larger boat and trailer storage lot
- Conveniently Located near Maitland on the corner of 441 and the 414
1 / 1